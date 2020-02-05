Nalgonda: 15 passengers of TSRTC bus injured in mishap

By | Published: 7:20 pm

Nalgonda: At least 15 passengers travelling by a TSRTC were injured when it collided with a lorry at Chilakapamrry village of Pedda Adisherlapally mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The accident occured when the speeding lorry coming from the opposite direction rammed into the TSRTC bus, which was proceeding towards Devarakonda from Miryalaguda. Nearly 40 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of the accident. A major mishap was averted with the bus stopping just short of hitting a roadside electricity pole after the impact.

On getting information, PA Pally police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to area hospital at Devarakonda for treatment. The police filed a case and took the lorry driver into custody.

