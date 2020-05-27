Nalgonda: 220KV sub-station catches fire after lightning strike

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Nalgonda: A 220 KV sub-station located near a private company at Narketpally in the district caught fire in a lightning strike.

According to electricity department officials, one of the transformers in the sub-station blew up after lighting which caused a major fire accident. As the sub-station is located close to National Highway 65, people travelling by vehicles got into a panic. On getting information from the staff of the sub-station, fire fighting vehicles were rushed to the place from Nalgonda and the flames were brought under control after more than an hours effort. No one was injured in the incident. The loss of property was around Rs 70 lakh.

As four 33 KV feeder breakers were completely damaged in the fire accident, electricity supply to Narketpally, Nakkalapally, Eeduluru and Nemmala villages was affected. Officials were making all efforts to restore electricity supply to the four villages. Narketpally witnessed heavy rains on Wednesday evening.

