Man, paramour commit suicide in Nalgonda

By | Published: 5:09 pm

Nalgonda: A married person along with his paramour committed suicide by consuming pesticide at Thalikal village of Narekal mandal in Nalgonda district on Thursday.

The two, were identified as Karingu Saidulu (41) and Yakala Bhavani (30), both residents of Thatikal village. Saidulu was married and has two children, while Bhavani’s husband died a few years ago. She was living alone as she didn’t have any children.

According to Circle Inspector of Nakrekal PND Prasad, the two were into an illicit relationship for the last three years. When they went missing a year ago, police booked a missing case following a complaint lodged by their family members.

They were tracked down and handed over to their relatives subsequently. Heated arguments broke out between the relatives of Saidulu and Bhavani on the issue of their extra martial affair.

Following this, the two committed suicide by consuming pesticide mixed with soft drink on the outskirts of the village. The villagers found their bodies on Thursday morning and informed the police. The bodies were shifted to government hospital at Nakrekal for postmortem.

Nakrekal police filed a case and have taken up investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter