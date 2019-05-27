Nalgonda: Arrangements in place for MLC polls

By | Published: 1:12 am

Nalgonda: Stating that arrangements were in place for the conduct of polling for Nalgonda Local Authorities MLC elections, district Collector and Returning Officer Gaurav Uppal on Monday said that the persons, who have a criminal background, would not be allowed as polling agents of contesting candidates.

He reviewed the arrangements for polling with the MPDOs and Nodal Officer at a meeting organised in Udhyaditya Bhavan on the premises of district Collectorate.

Speaking at the meeting, Uppal said the contesting candidates should not choose government employees and persons having a criminal background as their polling agents as such persons would not be allowed by Elections Commission of India. Polling agents should not note down the ballot paper numbers of the electors. Electronic gadgets and cellphones would not be allowed into the polling stations. MPDOs and Commissioners of Municipalities would issue an identity card to the ZPTCs, MPTCs and Municipal Councilors to cast their vote at the polling stations at seven Revenue Division headquarters in erstwhile Nalgonda district. Polling would be conducted from 8 am to 5 pm on May 31. The polling material distribution centres would be setup at RDO offices in seven revenue divisions, he added.

He also informed that CC cameras would be set up at the polling stations in addition webcasting and to ensure transparency in the conduct of the polling.

Total voters 1,086

In all, 1,086 voters would exercise their franchise in polling of Nalgonda Local Authorities MLC elections at seven polling stations. 198 voters were assigned to a polling station set up in Government Junior College for Girls at Nalgonda, 140 voters to polling station in ZPHS School at Miryalaguda, 165 electors to polling station in MPDO office at Bhongir, 2014 voters to polling station in Sri Shakthi Bhavan at Suryapet, 137 voters to polling station in MPDP office at Devarakonda, 151 voters to polling station in ZPHS Boys School at Kodad and 83 electors to polling station in MPDO office at Choutuppal.