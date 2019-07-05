Nalgonda: Asghar Ali convicted in Haren Pandya case

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: A day after release from Warangal Central Prison following revocation of the Preventive Detention (PD) Act that was invoked against him along with others by the Nalgonda police, 42-year-old ISI agent Asghar Ali on Friday got conviction in the 2003 murder case of former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya.

The Pakistan-trained agent played a key role in the killing of Pandya and conspired to attack prominent leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other Hindu leaders of Gujarat to avenge the 2002 riots.

Ali, hailing from BTS Colony in Nalgonda district, was among the 12 persons who got conviction in the case that was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He, along with five persons, was arrested by the Nalgonda police in connection with the killing of P Pranay Kumar in Miryalguda district last September 2018 for marrying an upper caste girl, Amrutha.

Before executing Pranay’s murder, Ali reportedly struck a deal of Rs 1 crore with the girl’s father Maruthi Rao, a realtor. The girl’s father was believed to have paid over Rs 10 lakh as an initial payment. After Pranay’s murder, the Nalgonda police arrested Ali, Rao and four others and remanded them to judicial custody.

The district police also invoked the PD Act against Ali. Since then, he was lodged in a high-security prison. After receiving orders related to revocation of the PD Act against him, he was released him on Thursday.

Sources said a team from Gujarat has already reached the city to detain Ali. A police official from Nalgonda district said Ali should be taken into custody immediately as it would be difficult to trace him if he flees on coming to know about the conviction. Apart from Ali, the name of Mohammed Abdul Rauf from Saidabad also figured in Pandya’s murder case.

