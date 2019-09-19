Nalgonda: Awareness programme on cybercrime on Sept 20

By | Published: 6:23 pm

Nalgonda: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Womens’ Doctors Wing, in association with Cyber Crime Branch, is organizing an awareness programme on cybercrime in Neelagiri Degree College at Nalgonda on September 20.

IMA-Women Doctors Wing State chairperson Dr Vasantha Kumari said that as girls were falling prey to cybercrimes, there was a need to create awareness among girls about the precautions to be followed while using social media. Hence, IMA Women Doctors Wing has decided to conduct an awareness programme on cybercrimes, she added.

Experts in cybercrime and Inspector of Police(Cyber Crime) Ch Suresh babu will deliver lectures at the awareness programme and explain the students about the precautions to be taken up to get rid of cybercrimes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter