Nalgonda: Boy decapitated after falling on groundnut separator machine fan

Nalgonda: A seven-year-old boy met with a gory end when he was decapitated after falling on the fan of a groundnut separator machine at Gajinagar of Kondamallepally mandal on Saturday. Police said the boy Peta Madhu went to agricultural fields along with his parents John and Rani. He wrapped a towel around his head and was walking near the groundnut separator which was in operation in the fields.

When the towl got stuck in the fan, he got dragged into the wings and he got decapitated, even as his horrified parents watched. The boy’s body was shifted to area hospital in Devarakonda for autopsy.

