Nalgonda: Candidates’ campaign feats to woo voters

By | Published: 11:26 pm

Nalgonda: Candidates contesting in municipal elections were leaving no stone unturned to win the hearts of the voters in Nalgonda Municipality and are busy trying to attract the attention of the people with their election feats.

The TRS candidate of fifth ward of the municipality Punna Ganesh worked in timber depot at Garudari Colony for a while and sought the votes of its workers while BJP candidate from 33rd ward Bandaru Prasad, who was also BJP candidate for municipal chairman post, cleaned the garbage dumped on road in VT Colony to highlight the poor sanitation in the municipality. He promised the voters to improve the condition of sanitation and cleanliness in the ward if he was elected as their councillor.

Successive governments including present the TRS and earlier Congress parties have neglected the development of Nalgonda town, he said and pointed out that drinking water scheme and underground drainage system were taken up in the town only with central funds. The TRS candidate of 33rd ward Ravula Renuka was trying to woo the voters by touching their feet and insisting for their blessings to win the elections. On the other hand, the BJP candidate of 38th ward Morisettin Mamatha herself cut open coconuts and offered them to the voters during her campaign in the ward.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.