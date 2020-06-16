Nalgonda: Cheruvugattu temple would be closed for devotees for four-days

By | Published: 4:25 pm

Nalgonda: Sri Parvathi Jadala Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple at Cheruvugattu would be closed from June 19 to 22 and devotees would not be allowed on to the hill shrine,

Temple authorities and police officials and the Nakrekal MLA Chrirumarthi Lingaiah told media that the temple would witness more than one lakh devotees on the day of every amavasya. As Amavasya would come on June 21, it has been decided to close the temple for four days to avoid the crowd of the devotees at the temple.

The police would be deployed at the ghat road and devotees would not be allowed onto the hill shrine on the four days. The pooja programmes would be continued at the temple by the temple priests as it is, he added. The decision was taken up avoid crowd of the devotees in view of COVID-19 pandemic. After re-opening of the temple, the rush of the devotees was also slowly improved, he added.

He asked the devotees not to come to the temple during these four days and perform the pujas in their houses. He reminded that more than one lakh people from Hyderabad and other districts would arrive to the temple on the day of amavasya as there was also belief in them visiting the temple on the day would remove their health and financial problems.

He said that the devotees would be allowed at the temple as after June 22.

Reveneu Divisional Officer Jadishwar Reddy, Deputy Superintendent of Police Venkateshwar Reddy, Executive Officer of the temple Sulochana were also attended the meeting.

