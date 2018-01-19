Nalgonda: CID arrests 13 constables involved in malpractice

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Nalgonda/Suryapet: Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Telangana Police arrested 13 constables who were working at different police stations in erstwhile Nalgonda district for criminal conspiracy, impersonation, cheating and malpractice in the State Level Police Recruitment Written Examination in 2009 in Nalgonda district.

The arrested were Burri Venkateswarlu (Kodada Rural Police Station), Chevula Nagaraju (Vaddepally Police Station), Dongari Sandeep (Miryalaguda I Town), Mandava Nageshwara Rao (Kodada Town PS of Suryapet district), Vadde Upender (Kondamallepally Police Stations of Nalgonda district), MD Afsar (Suryapet Town Police station), Marthanapally Venkata Satyanaryana (Bhongir Police Station in Yadadri Bhongir district), Gundu Veera Prasad (8TH BN, Kondapur, Hyderabad), Budigem Nageshwar Rao (Mattampally Police Station, Nalgonda district), Daniyakula Srikanth (Rajapeta Police Station), Atturi Satyanarayana Reddy (undergoing training in PTC, Karimnagar), Kaiguri Ramesh (Armed Reserved Constable working in Special Party, Nalgonda), Vembadi Ramesh (Mothkur Police Station in Yadadri Bhongir district).

All the accused were produced before the VIth ACMM Court at Nampally and they were remanded in judicial custody and sent to Chanchalguda Central Prison.

According to a press release of CID, initially, a case was registered at Thipparthy Police Station in Nalgonda by N Laxmi Narayana, Inspector of Central Crime Station, Nalgonda, on October 19, 2010. During the course of the investigation, the Nakrekal police arrested nine candidates, two impersonators and three mediators. Subsequently, the case was transferred to CID. As there is substantial evidence against 13 candidates, they were arrested on January 18, 2018.

Examination of few more documents yet to be completed in the case besides the receipt of FSL reports and arrest of other accused involved.

According to the sources, the arrested constable’s committed malpractices by appointing ‘pilot candidates’ and impersonators in the police recruitment test and also paid Rs 1.5 lakh money to each impersonator for the purpose. It is learnt that the rocket was based in Bethavolu of Chilkur mandal in Suryapet district.