Nalgonda Collector emphasises need for creating COVID-19 awareness

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Nalgonda: The district Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil on Wednesday underlined the need to create awareness among the people on the preventive measures of COVID-19.

Releasing a publicity poster, which was brought out by the health department on preventive measures of the disease, the district Collector said that the people should be careful and follow the preventive measures.

The people should avoid handshakes and visiting public places like shopping complexes, cinema halls and markets and must wear face masks. If masks are not available, they can also use the hand kerchiefs or cloths to contain the spread of the virus, he added.

Stating that there was no need for people to be panic, he said that the State government had already stated that the death of COVID-19 patients in the world was less than three percent.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Kondal Rao, District Panchayat Officer Vishnuvardhan and District Welfare Officer Subardhra also attended the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter