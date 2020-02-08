Nalgonda Collector tells officials to expedite hospital construction works

By | Published: 9:13 pm

Nalgonda: The district Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil on Saturday instructed the officials to quickly complete construction works, taken upon the premises of the district government hospital to provide required facilities to the patients and their attendants. The district Collector has conducted a surprise visit to the district government hospital at Nalgonda on Saturday and examined the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Dialysis Ward, Mother and Child Hospital, Operation Theatres and Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU).

He interacted with the patients in the Dialysis ward and inquired about the services being given to them. He took feedback from the attendants of the patients on quality of Rs 10 per meal.

Collector instructed the officials to take measures to complete the construction of a building, which was taken up near Mother and Child Hospital to provide a waiting area to the attendants of the patients, at the earliest. The works of construction of toilets taken upon the premises of the hospital would also be completed as early as possible and bring them available to the people. He also asked the engineers to prepare estimations for the renovation of labour ward in the hospital.

He instructed the Superintendent of Hospital Dr Narsimha to take special measures for the development of greenery in the open place available in the hospital and create a pleasant atmosphere. The district Collector has also inquired the people whether doctors of all departments were available to them in the hospital.

Later, Patil inspected the medical college building and discussed with the officials about the requirements it needed. Executive Engineer of Telangana State Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation Azeez informed the district Collector that land was identified at SLBC on the outskirts of Nalgonda for construction of permanent building for medical college and hostel for medicos. As the land belongs to irrigation department, a proposal has been sent to the principal secretary of irrigation requesting him for handing over the land to them.

When the Superintendent of the hospital has brought to his notice that frequent break down of the transformer set up on the premises of the hospital is impacting the CT scan facility, the district Collector has instructed the officials of the electricity department to setup additional transformers in the hospital as per the load.

Vice Principal of Medical College Dr Jithender, Superintendent of Engineer (Transco) Krishnaiah were also present.

