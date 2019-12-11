Nalgonda: Collector urges action against absent docs, officials

By | Published: 9:37 pm

Nalgonda: In-charge Collector V Chandrasekhar on Wednesday warned of action against doctors who were found to be absent from their duties at Primary Health Centres in the district. The in-charge Collector went on a surprise visit to Primary Health Centre and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Nidmanoor in the district.

He checked the attendance register of the staff at the PHC of Nidmanoor and instructed the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) to issue memos to Ayush doctor, pharmacist and lab technicians, who were found to be absent without taking prior permission. The doctors should be available at the PHC to ensure medical services to the people, he said. He also instructed the staff to maintain cleanliness on the premises of Primary Health Centre.

In KGBV, he checked the stock record and examined class rooms and dining hall. He also enquired the students about the facilities being provided to them in the residential school. He asked the students of Class X to concentrate on studies and get high score in the annual examinations. The students should set high goals in life and strive to achieve them, he added.

When it was brought to his notice that many students of Class VII were absent due to health problems, he instructed the officials to conduct health camp in the school. District Education Officer Bixapathi and others were also present.

