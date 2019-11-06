Nalgonda Collector urges banks to be flexible while giving loans to SHGs

By | Published: 7:26 pm

Nalgonda: The in-charge District Collector V Chandrasekhar on Wednesday urged the bankers to be flexible when it comes to rules while extending loans to Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the district to improve their livelihood.

Addressing the District Consultative Committee (DCC) of bankers held at the District Collectorate, he said bankers should extend loans to people as per the target set in the District Credit Plan. He regretted that the bankers were negligent in extending educational loans to students as per target in the Plan. The bankers should keep in mind that providing opportunities to the people for their development would automatically lead to their financial development, he stressed.

Pointing out that banks had grounded just 753 units out of targeted 2,662 units under SC Corporation for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 financial years, he said the district authorities would conduct special melas in the next 15 days for grounding of remaining units and bankers should complete the process of documentation for the beneficiaries, whose subsidy amount was deposited in the banks by the SC Corporation.

He also said that 24 SC farmers had been selected for subsidised scheme of pandal cultivation of vegetables in the district. About 583 minorities had applied to Minorities Welfare Department for subsidised units for the year 2019-20.

The Collector instructed the officials of Agriculture Department to provide details of farmers to bankers for deduction of amount of crop loan scheme while sanctioning crop loans.

RBI Assistant General Manager Sridhar said the banks should conduct awareness camps on financial literacy as per the guidelines of Reserve Bank of India. The banks should also conduct meetings every third week of the month to redress grievances of customers and people.

