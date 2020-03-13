Nalgonda: Collector warns medical shops against selling face masks for higher prices

By | Published: 9:53 pm

Nalgonda: Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil on Friday warned that action would be taken against owners of medical shops if they were found selling face masks and hands sanitisers at prices higher than Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

In a media release, the Collector reminded that the usage of masks and sanitisers by the people had increased due to coronavirus scare. It has come to his notice that some of the shops were selling the masks and sanitisers at more than MRP taking advantage of high demand. Stringent action would be taken against owners of such medical shops.

The medical shops should maintain the stocks of masks and hand sanitisers as per the demand in the market. Drug Inspector would conduct sudden raids and book cases agaainst shop owners found selling masks and hand sanitisers at price more than MRP. He asked the people to complain to Drug Inspector over cell phone number 8333925838, if they come across shops selling masks and sanitisers above MRP.

