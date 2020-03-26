Nalgonda Collector warns merchants against black marketing

By | Published: 1:04 am

Nalgonda: District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil on Wednesday asked the people to make complaints to toll free numbers if they face scarcity of essential commodities or if any merchant found selling the groceries and vegetables at high prices. Patil said that toll free numbers 1800 425 1442 and 08682-244151 were setup in the district collectorate to curb problems concerned with availability of essentials.

People are asked to call to the toll free numbers if they face any difficulties in getting essential commodities, health services etc. Special measures had been taken up by the district authorities to prevent shortage of essential commodities during lock down. He also warned that criminal cases would be filed against the shop owners if they were indulged in black marketing and created artificial shortage of commodities.

Saying that the people have no need to worry about food items, he pointed out that kirana shops, milk centres, fruits shops, vegetable shops, mutton shops were allowed to keep open from 7 am to 6 pm during the lock down.

After 6.30 am also, hospitals and medical shops would also remain open. People should not come out from the houses after 6 unless they are having health emergencies, he said. He also exhorted the people to postpone journeys that were planned early.

