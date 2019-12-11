Nalgonda cops to act tough on ‘belt shops’

By | Published: 12:47 am

Nalgonda: The Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath on Tuesday conducted a meeting with owners of wine shops, dabhas and hotels and cautioned them not to violate rules.

Nalgonda police have decided to act tough on ‘belt shops’, as there has been a rise in crime against women by men, who are in inebriated state. Stating that it was identified that 4,400 ‘belt shops’ were in operation in the district, he said measures would be taken to close them down. ‘Belt shops’ where untoward incidents were taking places would be targeted first. The wine shops should not supply liquor to ‘belt shops’, and, stringent action would be taken up against the ‘belt shop’ owners, if seating arrangement was made for customers, he cautioned.

He also made it clear that consumption of liquor in the public places near wine shop would not be allowed and action would be taken against those who would violate the rule. He warned that dabas would be seized, if they were found selling liquor.

He instructed the police officials to focus on closure of ‘belt shops’ near schools and temple on a war footing. Stating that there would be zero tolerance to crimes against women, he made it clear that safety and security of women was the first priority of the district police in addition to protection of law and order. Police officials must react immediately whenever they receive complaints from women agaisnt ‘belt shops’, he said.

