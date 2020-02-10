Nalgonda cops told to win confidence of people

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Nalgonda: District police will ensure that effective services are provided to people using modern facilities, said Superintendent of Police AV Ranganath here on Monday.

Inaugurating a modernised police station of Nalgonda Town-I, Ranganath said as a part of first phase of modernisation of police stations, Nalgonda town-I police station was modernised by spending Rs 16.5 lakh.

The police personnel should work with dedication and commitment and try to win the confidence of people. The police should always stand with the victims and strive to provide justice to them. In addition to modernisation of police stations, there was a need to change functioning style of policemen.

“Then only, we can win hearts of people. Policemen should keep in mind that modernisation of police stations is meant to provide better services and facilities to people,” he said.

The police officers should respect complainants and also pay patient hearing to complainants. People must have faith in police and should apporach police station with the confidence that their problems would be resolved, he added.

Under the modernisation of police station, reception centre, rest room for staff and standardisation of services was taken up in the police station. The records from last 10 years has also been put in order. With this, the police can provide any file to the people within two minutes of time when requested.

The Superintendent of Police also appreciated Nalgonda Town –I Circle Inspector N Suresh for his efforts to make the police station a model station in the district. Additional Superintendent of Police C Narmadha, Additional Superintendent of Police (DTC) Sathish, and, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nalgonda, Venkateshwar Reddy were also present.

