Nalgonda district govt hospital gets LaQshya certification

By | Published: 12:51 am

Nalgonda: The labour room and maternity operation theatre in Mother and Child Hospital (MCH)of Government District Hospital, Nalgonda, has got “LaQshya” certification from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for maintaining quality in health services and well maintained labour room and maternity operation theatres.

In a letter to the Superintendent of District Government hospital from Additional Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it was informed that the facilities at the labour room and Maternity operation theatre in MCH, Nalgonda, was assessed by a two member team of external assessors, which visited the hospital on May 17, 2019. The labour room scored 89 percent of the marks while maternal operation theatre scored 86 percent in the assessment.

In addition to that MCH has met four out of five criteria under LaQshya programme, which was aimed at improving quality of care in labour room and maternity Operation Theatre (OT).

Mother and Child Hospital, Nalgonda, will get Gold badge and Rs 6 lakh per year financial assistant for three years. The district Collector Gaurav Uppal has appreciated the doctors of MCH for the award.

——————————————————————————————————————————-

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .