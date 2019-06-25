Nalgonda District Library attracts job aspirants

By | Published: 12:38 am

Nalgonda: The District Library at Nalgonda has turned into a destination for students and job-seekers to prepare for competitive examinations after new facilities were developed.

On an average, 50 to 60 students utilise the Books section in the District Library to prepare for competitive examinations as books suggested by subject experts have been made available by spending over Rs 1.5 lakh.

Books for preparing for UPSC (Civils), job recruitment tests by TSPSC including police recruitment and teachers recruitment tests are attracting job aspirants to the District Library. The Books Sections is packed with readers during working hours and apart from that close to 100 visitors come to read newspapers to the magazines sections.

District Library (‘Zilla Grandalaya Samsatha’) Chairman Rekhala Bhadadri, was a hostel welfare officer for 35 years and has knowledge of the problems faced by poor students. Bhadradri has spent around Rs 3 lakh from pocket to provide required facilities including books, safe drinking water, better lighting facility, among others.

During the competitive examination season from January to May, lunch was also offered to those who spent longer hours preparing for the examinations, at a nominal price of Rs 10.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Bhadadri said during the five months ie from January to May, lunch was provided to over 100 people every day at Rs 10 per meal. It also helped in saving time for those, who went to their homes for lunch.

In all, 54 unemployed youth, who utilised the facilities at the Library including reference books and others, have got jobs in government sector by excelling in competitive exams.

He said they were planning to conduct seminars on how to crack competitive examinations and motivational speeches by experts at the District Library.

A job aspirant G Ramesh, who has been preparing for competitive examinations, said many come to the library because the atmosphere was pleasant and there were good number of books required to crack the competitive exams.