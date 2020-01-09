Nalgonda doctors team rushed to help injured devotees in Tirupati

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Nalgonda: A team of doctors and two ambulances along with some Health department officials rushed to Tirupati on Thursday to help the Dindi residents injured in a road accident. Thirty Ayyappa devotees hailing from Dindi were injured in a road accident near Kasimpentla in Chittoor district and were rushed to Ruia hospital for treatment. On instructions from District Collector V Chandrasekhar, officials rushed to Tirupati and are planning to shift seriously injured to Hyderabad.

15 persons received serious injuries in the accident. The doctors decided to shift the injured persons to the District Government hospital at Nalgonda from Ruia hospital. Seriously injured persons would be shifted to NIMS hospital in Hyderabad.

