Nalgonda: Don’t panic, be vigilant, Minister tells people

By | Published: 12:20 am

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday said people of erstwhile Nalgonda district need not panic since the test reports for Covid-19 of most of the Nizamuddin returnees from the district were negative. Addressing the District Collectors of Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhongir districts in a teleconference from Hyderabad, Jagadish Reddy observed that Nalgonda citizens were in a grip of panic after coming to know that people from their area had attend the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz masjid in New Delhi. All the persons who attended the meet from erstwhile Nalgonda district had been traced and their samples sent for tests. It is fortunate that the district did not report any Covid-19 positive case so far. But, the people should be careful and confine themselves to their houses for the next few days, he said.

The Minister also inquired with the officials about the facilities and medical treatment being extended to the people in quarantine centres in the district. Stating that farmers had resumed agricultural works in villages, the Minister suggested that measures should be taken to avoid any inconvenience to farmers in getting equipment for harvesting due to the lockdown. The officials should take initiative and help horticulture farmers get vehicles for transportation of mosambi and lemon. At the same of time, sale of mosambi and lemon should be made available in local markets as consumption of citrus fruits boosts immunity among the people, he said. The Minister urged officials to ensure that people get essential commodities including vegetables without any hassle since the lockdown will last till April 14.

Also read Free rice distribution begins in Telangana

He also instructed officials to provide shelter and food to the people of Andhra Pradesh, who reached the State border on foot to go to their native places as the neighboring State was not allowing them. Nalgonda district Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, Suryapet district Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy and Yadadri-Bhongir district Collector Anitha Ramachandran took part.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .