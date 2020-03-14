Nalgonda Eagles emerge champions

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:48 pm

Hyderabad: P Mallikarjun produced a top-class performance, scoring 24 points, as Nalgonda Eagles defeated Mancherial Tigers 44-39 to lift the title at the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League season III, at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Eagles were off to flying start taking a good lead after inflicting first allout on Tigers in the eighth minute. The allout gave them a five-point cushion at 12-7. However, Nitin Panwar executed a few successful raids as Tigers drew level at 14-all. In fact, they took lead and stretched it to 19-14 after inflicting an allout in the 14th minute. They went into half-time a slender three-point lead at 23-20.

But Eagles found their rhythm after the change of ends. They reduced the deficit and wrested the lead at 26-25 after inflicting second allout in the 24th minute on Tigers. Five minutes later, Eagles inflicted the third allout and took a good six-point lead at 36-30. From there on, the Nalgonda team played cautiously and held on to their lead to come out triumphant.

Earlier, Warangal Warriors defeated Cyberabad Chargers 39-26 to take the third place.

Result: Final: Nalgonda Eagles bt Mancherial Tigers 44 – 39; Best Raider: P Mallikarjun (NE); Best Defender: Karthik Yadav (MT); Third-place match: Warangal Warriors bt Cyberabad Chargers 39-26; Best Raider: G Raju (WW); Best Defender: V Ramesh (WW).

