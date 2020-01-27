Nalgonda farmer barely recovered from accident injuries, run over again

By | Published: 8:37 pm 8:39 pm

Nalgonda: A farmer who had just recovered from serious injuries he sustained in a road accident eight months, died of injuries sustained in another accident on Monday. The latest accident occurred on National Highway No 65 at Muthyalammagudem of Kattangur Mandal.

The farmer Gajji Janaiah (37) of Lakshmipuram village of Thipparthi Mandal was going on his motorcycle when a car bound for Hyderabad ran over him on Monday. According to Kattangur police, Janaiah was shifted to Kamineni Hospital at Narketpally and his condition turned critical, doctors decided to shift him to a hospital at Hyderabad for better treatment. But, he breathed his last while being shifted to Hyderabad.

