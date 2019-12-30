Nalgonda: Farmer injured in bear attack

By | Published: 4:45 pm

Nalgonda: A farmer Jatavath Kheema (40) sustained injuries on his legs in a bear attack at Pogilla village of Chandampet mandal in the district on Monday morning.

According to the police, Kheema was in his farm when the the bear attacked and mauled him early in the morning. When he shouted for help, farmers in the nearby fields rushed to his rescue and drove away the bear.

He was shifted to the Area hospital at Devarakonda by 108 Ambulance for the treatment. His condition was said to be out of danger.

More than dozen incidents of bear attacks on the villagers have been reported from Chandampet and Kambalapally mandals in which victims received serious injuries. The incidents of bears attacking on the people sleeping outside their house in Summer season were reported at several villages in Chandampet mandal.

Shepherds and farmers, who went to near forest area in the mandals were becoming the victims of bear attacks.

Two months ago, people of Kambalapally also staged a dharna in front of Forest Department office at Nagarjuna Sagar demanding protection from the bears, but no concrete measure from the officials on their issue.

