Nalgonda farmers take out tractor rallies welcoming revenue reforms

Hundreds of farmers took out a rally in 3,000 tractors in Miryalaguda and Nalgonda towns.

By | Published: 6:33 pm

Nalgonda: Farmers on Wednesday took out tractor rallies in towns and villages across erstwhile Nalgonda district supporting the revenue reforms taken up by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. The rallies reverberated with “Jai Ho KCR” slogans.

In Suryapet, the farmers took out tractors rally on the main road of the town, from bus stand area to Jangon crossroads, in which thousands of farmers from Penpahad, Chivvemla and Atmakur(S) mandal participated in their tractors. They fixed flexi banners of the Chief Minister on the tractors thanking him for introducing the revenue reforms.

Hundreds of farmers took out a rally in 3,000 tractors in Miryalaguda and Nalgonda towns. Before the commencement of the rally, the farmers performed ksheerabhishekam to the portrait of the Chief Minister at Rajeev Chowk in the town. The farmers also displayed flexi banners saying revenue reforms made land transactions corruption free.

The farmers took out tractor rallies in all mandal headquarters also of Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhongir districts.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .