Father-son duo drowns in Nagasjunasagar left canal

By | Published: 8:34 pm

Nalgonda: An outing turned tragic for the family of Ketham Venkanna of Suryapet after the 53-year-old drowned along with his son in the left canal of Nagarjunasagar Project at Shettipalem of Vemulapally mandal on Thursday. Police took the help of trained swimmers to retrieve the bodies.

Venkanna and his son Kethan Jagdish, 31, both residents of Indiramma Colony in Suryapet town had left for Shettipalem on Tuesday and did not return till late night. Family members desperately started searching, but could not trace them.

Finally, they found Venkanna’s bike and shoes lying near the bank of the canal. They immediately alerted the police who in turn reached the spot and later retrieved the bodies from near Ponugodu village of Garidepally mandal.

“We suspect they might have stepped into the water for swimming unaware of its depth and drowned,” police said.

The bodies have been shifted to Area Hospital at Miryalaguda for postmortem. A case under Section 174 (Suspicious death) of CrPC has been registered. Further probe is on.