Nalgonda first in State to set up bio-diversity committees: Collector

Nalgonda: Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy on Saturday underlined the need to protect ecological balance by taking up plantation and encouraging organic farming in the State. Speaking at an awareness programme held in Udhayaditya Bhavan for members of Bio-Diversity Management Committees, Narender Reddy said that deforestation impacts ecological balance and pose threat to the survival of flora and fauna.

It would also have adverse impact on the lives of the people including causing health problems. With a view to increase the green cover and to ensure healthy atmosphere for the coming generations, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken up the green programme “Telangana Ku Haritha Haram”, under which 40 lakh saplings are being nurtured at 35000 nurseries in the district.

Bio-Diversity Committees from district to mandal level should strive to educate people in the protection of ecological balance besides monitoring implementation of Biological Diversity Act. The committee members should also encourage the people to participate in the Haritha Haram, he added.

In-Charge Collector V Chandrasekhar informed that Nalgonda district stood in first place in implementation of Biological Diversity Act by setting up bio-diversity management committees in all villages. He opined that indiscriminate cutting of the trees would impact the ecological balance. Hence, the State government has taken up measures to check indiscriminate cutting of trees and also launched Haritha Haram to take up plantation of saplings in a big way.

The bio-diversity committees should also create awareness in the public at the village level in ill effects of usage of plastic bags, he insisted. There was a need to encourage the people to use eco-friendly bags and other items, he maintained.

Bio-Diversity Committee former State chairman Apppaiah said that Nalgonda is the only district to set up mandal and village level bio-diversity management committees in the State.

District Forest Officer Shantha Ram, District Panchayat Officer Shilpa Sharma and District Rural Development Officer Shaker Reddy were also present.

