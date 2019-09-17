Nalgonda: Gundrampally remembers its martyrs

By | Published: 12:08 am 11:59 pm

Nalgonda: For residents of Gundrampally of Chityal mandal, September 17 will remain Telangana Liberation Day since this was one of the villages that inspired the entire Hyderabad State to fight against the atrocities unleashed by the Razakars led by Qasim Razvi.

Gundrampally, 46 km from the district headquarter of Nalgonda and adjacent to National Highway 65, is also known as the Jallianwala Bagh of Telangana because of the historic events that took place in the village during the Telangana armed struggle. Private militia of Qasim Razvi killed 200 villagers in 1948 and dumped their bodies in an agricultural open well at Gundrampally. Historians likened Gundrampally to Jallianwala Bagh because of this incident.

The 11-foot memorial at Gundrampally village highlights the sacrifices made by the villagers during the Telangana peasants armed struggle which was waged against the Nizam’s rule and Razakars. With the support of Razakars, Sayyad Maqbool, a follower of Qasim Razvi, carried out the massacre in the surrounding villages as Razakars camped in a Masjid at Gundrampally for the task.

In retaliation, Peddanna dalam headed by Kodanda Reddy and based in Bibinagar, planned an attack on the Masjid and shot dead 20 Razakars. The bullet marks on the Masjid walls are a reminder of the incidents. After Peddanna dalam attacked the Masjid, Sayyad Maqbool escaped from the village and took shelter in Hyderabad.

In 2017, BJP national president Amit Shah also visited the village and felicitated leaders of Telangana armed struggle.

Speaking to Telangana Today, freedom fighter and leader of Telangana armed struggle Gummi Bakka Reddy, native of Gundrampally, said inspired the actions of villagers of Gundrampally, several villages launched a fight against the Razakars. “We made Sayyad Maqbool flee from the village and never return to Gundrampally. Razakars took shelter in 12 rooms in the local Masjid and carried out the massacre in Gundrampally and surrounding villages. The sacrifices of Gundrampally people during Telangana armed struggle will remain forever in history,” he said.

Jilla Yadaiah from Gundrampally said under the aegis of CPI, they had constructed a pylon of the Telangana Armed struggle martyrs at the village in 1993. The villagers gather at the pylon on September 17 every year and pay tributes to the martyrs, he added.

