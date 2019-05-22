Nalgonda: Gurrampopde SI, head Constable in ACB trap

By | Published: 6:39 pm

Nalgonda: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested Gurrampode Sub-Inspector Kranti Kumar and Head Constable Gafoor for accepting bribe from a farmer on Wednesday.

The ACB officials caught Gafoor, who came to collect the money following directions of the Sub-Inspector, red handed while accepting the bribe from a farmer at a sugarcane juice centre at Gurrampode.

The Sub-Inspector had demanded Rs 40,000 from Venkat Reddy, a native of Utlapally village, to favour him in a land dispute. Reddy had purchased three acres of land from his relative at Amaluru village in the mandal about a year ago. But, it was mired in dispute.

When Reddy approached the Sub-Inspector seeking his help to resolve the land dispute, the latter demanded Rs 40,000 to help him. Vexed with the attitude of the Sub-Inspector, Venkat Reddy approached the ACB, and they laid a trap to catch the corrupt policemen.

Upon noticing the ACB personnel, the Head Constable tried to flee from the spot after returning the money to the owner of the sugarcane juice centre, but he was caught.

During an inquiry, the Head Constable revealed that he went to collect the money based on the instructions given by Kumar. Based on his statement, the ACB sleuths arrested the Sub-Inspector.

