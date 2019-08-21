Nalgonda: Issue pending pattadar passbooks to farmers, officials told

By | Published: 6:56 pm

Nalgonda: Joint Collector V Chandrasekhar on Wednesday instructed the officials to issue pattadar passbooks of pending khatas of farmers. The Joint Collector was speaking at a review meeting with tahsildars and village revenue officers of Miryalaga, Peddavoora and Madgulapally on pending pattadar passbooks.

He sought explanation from revenue officials for the delay in issuing pattadar passbooks of katas despite having no issues. He also directed the officials to register the pending khatas in Dharani website and take measures to issue pattadar passbooks at the earliest. The State government will make option to view details of lands in Dharani website, he said.

Chandrashekhar said the focus of revenue department should be to clear the pending khatas. After issuing pattadar passbooks to all eligible farmers, villages should be declared as no pending khatas gram panchayats. At the same time, precautionary measures should be taken by the officials not to cause any inconvenience to farmers while clearing pending khatas. Flexi banners would be displayed at gram panchayts with details of pending khatas and reasons for not issuing pattadar passbooks in the village.

Assistant Director of Survey and Land Records Srinivasulu, Miryalaguda Revenue Divisional Officer Jaganadha Rao and mandal level revenue officials also attended the review meeting.

