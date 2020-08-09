Nalgonda: Left parties hold protest against privatisation of public sector units

By | Published: 6:04 pm 6:26 pm

Suryapet/Nalgonda: Left parties on Sunday held “Jail Bharo for Save India” in Suryapet and Nalgonda protesting against the privatisation of public sector units and anti-labour laws of the Centre in the country.

Coinciding with ‘Quit India Day,’ 10 Central trade unions decided to observe August 9 as ‘Save India Day’ by organising protests, including ‘jail bharo’ across the country in protest against the Narendra Modi government’s anti-labor policies.

The police arrested the leaders of CPI(M), CITU, AITUC, Telangana Rythu Sangam, AIDWA and KVPS, who were participated in the protest demonstration held at New Bus stand in Suryapet and released them on personal bail. Mild shuffle has taken place between the police and the leaders of the left parties during the arrest of protest demonstrators.

Speaking on the occasion, AIDWA state general secretary Mallu Lakshmi said that the Centre has adopted anti-labor policies and privatizing the public sector units at the time of COVID-19 pandemic with an intention that there would be less focus of the trade unions on their decisions. Stating that the BJP government at the Centre utterly failed to control spread of COVID-19, he alleged that the Centre has also not released funds and extended equipment to the states to fight against the Corona pandemic. Hike of prices of petrol and diesel by the Centre also indirectly caused the financial burden on the poor and middle class families in the country.

She urged the centre to extend Rs 7,500 per month to each poor family for the period of six months. In addition to this, working days of each National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) job card holder to 200 days in a year by increasing daily wage to Rs 600 per day. She wanted the Centre to immediately withdraw the anti-labor policies and privatization of public sector units.

She also urged the State government to extend Rythu Bandhu scheme to tenant farmers also.

Leaders of Left parties also staged rastha roko near Subhas Chandra Bose statue in Nalgonda.

