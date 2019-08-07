Nalgonda: Left parties protest against scrapping of Art 370

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Nalgonda/Suryapet: The Left parties held a joint demonstration at Nalgonda and Suryapet towns and burnt effigies of the BJP-led NDA government protesting against the scrapping of Article 370 which provided special status to the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Nalgonda, members of CPI(M) and CPI parties took out a protest rally from Subash Chandra Bose statue to Clock Tower where they burnt an effigy of the Union government. They also raised slogans against the decision of the Central government.

In Suryapet, members of the Left parties organized a similar protest at Nallala Baavi Centre in the town and burnt the effigy of the Centre.

CPM district secretary Mulakapally Ramulu said the NDA government’s decision to scrap Article 370 was against democracy and the Constitution of India. The people of Jammu and Kashmir achieved special status for their State after a long struggle, he said, adding that the policies of successive Central governments were responsible for terrorism and violence in Kashmir.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .