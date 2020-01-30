Nalgonda: Man kills wife, hangs self

By | Published: 1:06 am

Nalgonda: A man attacked his wife and a 16-month-old daughter with a knife before hanging himself to death at Ramdas Thanda of Nampally mandal on Wednesday. Akhila (20) died on the spot and daughter Milky was seriously injured. Meghavath Madhu (24), who was working as a driver of a borewell drilling vehicle, reached his house at 4 pm on Wednesday in a drunken condition. He then picked up an argument with his wife and attacked her and daughter with a knife, according to Nampallly Sub-Inspector Rambabu.

Later, he has also committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in the house. It is suspected that differences cropped up between the couple after Madhu started suspecting his wife of having an extra-marital affair. Madhu had got married to Akhila about three years back.

Neighbours, who went to the house, found the couple dead and the girl baby in unconscious condition. On being alerted by them, Nampally police rushed to the place and shifted the baby girl to District Hospital at Nalgonda for treatment. The condition of Milky was said to serious, he added.

