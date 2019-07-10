Nalgonda: MBA student kills self over harassment

By | Published: 1:35 am 1:39 am

Nalgonda: An MBA student Vijaya Reddy (23) committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house at Veliminedu village of Chityal mandal in the district due to alleged harassment by a youth.

The victim was final year student of MBA in Annamacharya Engineering College, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad. She was daughter of Linga Reddy, resident of Velimined village and had come to her native place due to college vacation. Her family found her hanging dead in a room of their house on Wednesday and informed the police.

In the police complaint lodged by victim’s brother Raghuma Reddy, he said a person Naresh was harassing her sister for the last few days and also called her at 8 pm on Tuesday night. Unable to bear his harassment, Vijaya Reddy resorted to extreme step. Her family found her hanging at 5.30 am on Wednesday.

Chityal Sub-Inspector A Ramulu informed that based on the complaint of victim’s brother, a case was filed and taken up for investigation. The body of Vijaya Reddy has been shifted to hospital at Ramannapet for post-mortem. Efforts are on to trace Naresh, who is an accused in the case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .