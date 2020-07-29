Nalgonda: Medical contract workers stage dharna for non-payment of salaries

By | Published: 6:12 pm

Nalgonda: Contract workers at the district government hospital in Nalgonda on Wednesday boycotted duties and staged dharna demanding payment of three months pending salaries.

Coming together under the aegis of Medical Contact Workers Union, about 35 contact workers staged a protest demonstration on the premises of the district government hospital and raised slogans highlighting their demands.

Union president Palla Devender said the medical contract workers were working in the hospital despite low salaries and continued to discharge their duties notwithstanding the risk factor in the time of Covid-19 pandemic.

He alleged that the contracting agencies were paying them just Rs 5,000 in violation of the Minimum Wages Act. They were not paid salaries for the months May, June and July. Moreover, the additional incentive of Rs 300 per day announced to workers extending services in Covid ward was not paid to them, he added.

He urged the district officials to take the initiative and instruct the contracting agencies for immediate payment of pending salaries to the medical contract workers.

