Nalgonda: MGU’s first Ph.D for thesis on anti-cancer drugs

Nalgonda: Research Scholar in Chemistry K Ramalingam became the first person to take a Ph.D Degree from Mahathma Gandhi University (MGU) in Nalgonda.

MGU has introduced Ph.D course in the year 2012 and provided admissions to the candidates based on Junior Research Fellow rank. Under the supervision of Assistant professor Dr Domala Ramesh, Ramaligam has completed his Ph.D on the thesis “Design, synthasis and biodiversity of benzimidazole, oxadizole’ thiazole and thaiaxole containing 1.8-napthyridies”.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Asst Prof Ramesh said that Ramalingam was CSIF-JRF scholar and worked on the topic for four years as he got admission into Ph.D course in the year 2015. Under his supervision, Ramalingam conducted research on anti-cancer drugs and submitted thesis. After getting the approval from internal and external universities for the thesis done by Ramalingam, MGU declared Ph.D to Ramalingam.

Ramalingam expressed his happiness for becoming fist Ph.D awaredee of a university. He thanked his guide Domala Ramesh for his assistance in completing the Ph.D course.

