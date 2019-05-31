Nalgonda MLC polls records 98 per cent voting

By | Published: 12:40 am 12:49 am

Nalgonda: About 98.8 poll per cent was reported in the Nalgonda local authorities MLC elections with 1,073 of the 1,086 voters exercising their franchise on Friday.

Polling for the MLC elections was conducted at seven polling stations i.e. at Revenue Divisional headquarters in erstwhile Nalgonda district, which was reorganised into Suryapet, Nalgonda and Yadadri-Bhongir districts.

About 99.49 poll per cent was reported at polling station set up in Government Girls Junior College at Nalgonda as 197 voters participated in the polling out of total 198 votes. CPI(M) Councilor Saleem did not participate in the polling abiding by the decision of his party.

Similarly 98.65 poll per cent was reported in Miryalaguda revenue division as 146 of 148 total voters exercised their franchise in the elections. About 98.18 per cent was reported in Bhongir revenue division as 162 voters participated in the polling out of total 168 voters.

In Suryapet and Devarakonda revenue divisions, 100 per cent voting was done. In Kodad revenue division, 99.34 per cent was reported as out of total 151 voters, 150 voters exercised their franchise. About 92.77 poll percentage was reported as 77 electors were participated in the polling as against total 83 electors.

As camp politics have become a central point to the MLC elections, ZPTCs, MPTCs and Municipal Councilors were dropped near the polling stations in the buses by the political parties. They had to wait for their turn to cast votes.

Education Minister G Jagdish Reddy cast his vote at a polling station in Sri Shakthi Bhavan at Suryapet.

Tension prevailed when the TRS and Congress members got involved in a heated argument and indulged in shouting of slogans and counter-slogans at R&B guest house, located just 100 metres from the polling station in Government Girls junior college at Nalgonda.

When Bhongir MP elect Komatireddy Venkat Reddy arrived at the guest house, he objected to TRS leaders staying there, saying it would attract violation of model code of conduct and also complained to the District Collector Gaurav Uppal over telephone. The TRS leaders shouted “Komati Reddy go back” slogans. When the situation turned tense, Venkat Reddy left the place following a request from the police. Officials also rushed to the place and sent all the persons out of the R&B Guest house.

Polling completed

Speaking to the media, District Election Officer Gaurav Uppal informed that the polling of local authorities MLC elections went off peaceful and error free. The EVMs would be shifted to FCI godowns at Duppalapally and will be kept in the strong rooms in the presence of polling agents and elections observer. Counting of the votes would be conducted on June 3, he added.

When questioned about the incident at R&B guest house, he has also made it clear that no one was allowed to stay in the guest house. As identity card distribution point was set up on the premises of R&B guest, some of the ZPTCs, MPTCs and Councilors went there to collect their identity cards, he added. After the incident, the identity cards distribution point was shifted to a place opposite to the polling station from R&B guest house.

Women voters outnumber men in Warangal

Warangal: A total of 883 voters against the total of 902 voters exercised their franchise registering 97.89 per cent in the Warangal MLC polls on Friday. While there were 389 male voters, of them 379 exercised their franchise, and 504 women voters against the total of 513 voted.

About 10 polling stations were set up in the erstwhile Warangal district. MP (Rajya Sabha) Banda Prakash, MLAs Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Nannapuneni Narender, Mayor Gunda Prakash and corportors utilised their franchise at the GWMC office in Warangal.

Polling was held from 8 am to 4 pm. TRS candidate Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and Congress candidate Inugala Venkatram Reddy visited several polling stations to inspect. Meanwhile, TRS candidate said that he was confident of winning the seat. “Since majority of the electors belong TRS, I’m sure, I would win the seat,” he added.

However, Congress candidate Venkatram Reddy alleged that the TRS had induced by distributing the cash and it also threatened the voters. While there are a total of five candidates in the fray, the main contest is between TRS and Congress candidates. Election observer Anitha Rajender visited several polling stations to observe the polling process.

Warangal Urban district Joint Collector and Returning Officer (RO) J Dayanand said that the ballot boxes had been shifted and kept at the strong rooms at Enumamula market yard. The counting of the votes will be held on June 3.

