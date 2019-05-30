Nalgonda MLC polls to be held on Saturday

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Nalgonda: In all 1,086 electors would cast their vote in Nalgonda local authorities MLC elections at seven polling stations on May 31.

The voters include 811 MPTCs, 57 ZPTCs, 208 Municipal Councillors and 10 ex-officio members who would exercise their franchise at the polling stations, which would be set up at the Revenue Division headquarters in Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Polling would be conducted from 8 am to 4 pm and the MPTCs, ZPTCs and Municipal Councillors should cast their vote by producing identity cards issued by MPDOs and Municipal Commissioners.

District Elections Officer Gaurab Uppal on Thursday inspected arrangements at the polling station in Government Girls Junior college at Naolgonda.

The Police Department is also making elaborate security arrangements at the polling stations. After the completion of the polling, the ballot boxes would be shifted to FCI godowns where counting would be taken up on June 3.