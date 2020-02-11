Nalgonda: Newly elected councillors told to meet people’s expectations

By | Published: 12:39 am

Nalgonda: The Chairman of Telangana State Legislative Council Gutha Sukender Reddy on Monday exhorted the newly elected councillors of municipalities to work responsibly and resolve issues faced by people in their areas.

Speaking at a felicitation programme of Devarakonda Municipal chairman Alampally Narsimha and councillors, organised by Arya Vysya Sangam at Devarakonda, he said the elected representatives of Urban Local bodies (ULBs) should work towards improving sanitation and other facilities, and, must fulfil promises made to people during elections. If the councillors fail to do so, people would reject them in next elections, he cautioned.

Stating that people of Devarakonda were politically aware, he said people were electing those who had clean political history in the recently held municipal elections. Municipal chairman and councillors should unitedly work for development of Devarakonda irrespective of politics, he added. He said people were happy with the functioning of State government, hence supporting the ruling party in every election.

