NGO equips Nalgonda youth with computer skills

Nalgonda: To impart computer skills among the rural students, a NGO, Raghavendra Rural Development Organisation has set up a Computer Training Centre in a remote village Appajipet in the district to offer free coaching. The initiative of the organisation has received overwhelming response as more than 130 students of the village had come forward to get the training in computer courses. The free coaching started here on Friday with first batch having 100 students.

Speaking on the occasion, Raghava Chary of Raghavendra Rural Development Organisation said that skills in computer courses would help the youth in getting jobs in private sector. The students and youth residing in the villages don’t have access to the facility of Computer Training Centres and the fees of private Computer centres were also not affordable to them. Keeping this in mind, they have decided to offer free computer training to the youth of Appajipet at their native place, he added.