Nalgonda: Passenger stolen of Rs 10 lakh on TSRTC bus

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Nalgonda: A TSRTC passenger carrying Rs 10 lakh was robbed by unidentified persons when the bus stopped at a hotel for a halt near Narketpally in the district on Thursday morning.

Mandala Sanjeeva Reddy, a native of Machakka village of Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, found Rs 10 lakhs cash missing from his bag when he returned to his seat after having some refreshments at a halt.

According to Narketpally Sub-Inspector Vijay Kymar, when the bus stopped at a hotel near Narketpally for refreshments, Sanjeeva Reddy stepped down to have some snacks leaving the bag in the bus only. When he returned to his seat, he found the cash bag missing. Sanjeeva Reddy was on his way to Hyderabad from Vijayawada to purchase a car.

Sanjeeva Reddy said that out of total Rs 10.35 lakhs, Rs 10 lakh cash was stolen from the bag. Following the complaint lodged from Sanjeeva Reddy, the police filed a case and took up investigation by examining the CCTV camera footage at the hotel and nearby places.

