Nalgonda: People asked to cooperate with officials in solving issues of village

By | Published: 7:42 pm

Nalgonda: District Collector Gaurav Uppal on Thursday said that villagers should cooperate with the officials to solve issues that are brought before the gram panchayats.

As part of the 30-day Action Plan for development of villages, the District Collector extensively toured Nampally and Marriguda mandals in the district and inspected the execution of works taken up as a part of the action plan.

Uppal inspected the condition of sanitation in Tirumalgiri of Nampally mandal by walking around the village. He also participated in removal of bushes in open plots in the village, besides launching avenue plantation at Mallapurajupally in Nampally mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Uppal said that development works would be taken up at village by utilizing the money from general fund of gram panchayats. He directed the officials to prepare annual and five year plan for development of the village. The priority of the works would be finalized by discussing with the sarpanch and villagers. Forthwith, funds would be released to the gram panchayats every month, he informed.

He has also instructed Assistant Engineer to send proposals for construction of additional class rooms in primary high school of Mallapurajupally village. The officials and villagers should work united to develop Mallapurajpally as a model village.

He also directed the officials to prepare green plan and develop saplings at One Village-One Nursery to meet the requirement of plantation programme in the next year also. Plastic tree guards would also be acquired under National Rural employment Guarantee Scheme.

Later, the district Collector has attended grama sabha at Marriguda village and reviewed the implementation of action plan.

Speaking at grama sabha, he said that all the villages in the district should be turned as ‘Swatch Gramam’s” by maintaining cleanliness and sanitation. He has underlined the need to involve the people in achieving the goal. He suggested that community cement rings would be setup at the villages for collection of wastes. In addition to planting saplings, watchers should be appointed to ensure survival of planted saplings. Watch and warder should be appointed for each 400 saplings for their protection and supply water to them. It would also provide employment to the jobless in the villages. He instructed the officials to identify lands for setting up of dumping yard and grave yard at all the villages.

Nampally Mandal supervisory Officer Srinivas and Marriguda mandal supervisory officer Sudarshan were also present.

