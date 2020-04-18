Nalgonda: Police asked to be more vigilant at State borders

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Nalgonda: Inspector General of Police Stephen Ravindra on Saturday instructed the police officials to tighten the security at the State borders in view of the lockdown. He inspected inter-district check post at Nalgonda and also examined the enforcement of lockdown in Miryalaguda in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the police personnel posted at inter-State borders should be alert in view of the restrictions imposed on movement of the vehicles. Reminding that high number of COVID-19 positive cases reported in neighboring Suryapet district, he has underlined the need to increase alertness at inter-district border of Nalgonda-Suryapet.

Lockdown would be implemented further strictly by ensuring that the people do not come out of their houses. He instructed the police officials to file cases against those who would come onto the roads without necessary work. At the same time, the police should strive to instill a belief in the people that they were working for them in the trouble situation. Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath and trainee IPS Vaibhav were also accompanied Stephen Ravinder during his inspection.

