Nalgonda police bust spurious cotton seeds racket

By | Published: 5:01 pm

Nalgonda: Nalgonda police busted a spurious cotton seeds racket, which was being operated from Nandyal of Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh state and arrested 23 persons. The police also seized 15 quintals of cotton seeds worth 30 lakhs.

The arrested included the racket kingpin Madhusudhan Reddy, Hussein Pera and Sai alias Hussein Sab. The others arrested in this connection were: Chinna Reddy, Jaipal Reddy, Mahipal Reddy, Sandeep Reddy and Peddi Reddy from Nagar Kurnool district, Balaswamy and Ramesh from Khammam district, Narsimhulu Goud from Jogulamba Gadwal district, Parvathalu, M Lingaiah, Yadagiri, Gajji Shanker, Bhagavanth, S Ramesh, Nagaraju and Shoban in Nalgonda district and S K Rajasekhat of Mahaboobnagar district. Some of the arrested persons were running seeds shops at their places and were cheating gullible farmers.

Presenting the arrested at a media conference, district SP A V Ranganath said police took two persons into custody at Chandur and based on the inputs given by them others were picked up. He said Madhusudhan Reddy, Hussein Pera and Sai alias Hussein Sab were invovled in preparing and marketing of spurious seeds in the brand names of Akshara and Indigo. They were selling the spurious seeds in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states

The police were examining the possibility to invoking the PD Act provisions agaisnt them. A Car, an auto truck and 12 cell phones were also seized from their possession.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .