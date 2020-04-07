Nalgonda police files cases against foreigners for violating visa rules

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Nalgonda: Nalgonda Town-I police filed two separate cases against 17 Vietnamese, 14 Myanmarese and four local persons, who provided shelter to them.

In Nalgonda, the police took the Vietnamese and Myanmarese into custody and shifted them to Hyderabad for COVID-19 test. The tests of 17 Vietnamese turned negative, while two among the 14 Maynmarese, tested positive.

According to Nalgonda Town-I Circle Inspector Suresh cases were filed against the Vietnamese and Myanmarese nationals for violating rules of tourist visa. In addition to this, cases were filed against four local persons, who were provided shelter to them.

