Nalgonda Police to invoke PD Act against spurious seeds sellers

By | Published: 1:15 am

Nalgonda: Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath has warned that the Preventive Detention (PD) Act would be invoked against persons found involved in marketing of spurious seeds.

Speaking at a meeting of officials from police and agriculture department, and owners of fertilizers shops here on Wednesday, the Superintendent of Police said that stringent action would be taken against those who indulge in marketing of spurious seeds at the cost of interests of farmers in the State. Stating that a special cell was set up in the Office of the Chief Minister to check spurious seeds marketing, he said the State government was taking the issue of spurious seeds very seriously and had launched initiatives to curb the menace.

He sought the cooperation of the owners of seeds and fertilizers shops in checking the marketing of spurious seeds in the district. The district police would also take up special programmes to create awareness among farmers on spurious seeds through posters and pamphlets. After completion of counting of Lok Sabha elections, the police in collaboration with Agriculture department officials would conduct surprise raids across the district. Opinions of the farmers would also be collected in taking up measures to check the spurious seeds menace, he added.

Stating that farmers were the backbone to the country, he felt that every officer has the responsibility to see no farmers suffer any loss due to spurious seeds and fertilizers. He has also cautioned that zero tolerance would be maintained on selling the seeds without required license, seeds of certified companies and pockets without labels.

No permission for GB3 Cotton Seeds

Joint Director of Agriculture Sridhar Reddy said that Task Force Teams, which would be formed with officials of our district and neighboring districts, would soon conduct raids extensively across the district to check spurious seeds marketing. He has asked the traders not to sell GB3 cotton seeds, for which permission was not given by the state government, to the farmers. It has come to the officials notice that some persons were bringing GB3 cotton seeds from Guntur and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh state and selling the gullible farmers. Asking the seeds shops owners be cautious on fake seeds, he said that it was shop owners, who would face the police cases, if spurious speeds were found with them in the raids.