Nalgonda records highest paddy procurement

By | Published: 12:37 am

Suryapet: Erstwhile Nalgonda district has stood in top in procurement of paddy in the State by purchasing five lakh metric tons of paddy from farmers so far, said Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday.

Conducting a teleconference with the elected representatives of the district from Hyderabad, Jagadish Reddy said that record level of paddy production was achieved in the erstwhile Nalgonda district due to increased irrigation facility. Among 10 lakh metric tons of paddy procured in the State till today, five lakh metric tons of paddy has been procured in erstwhile Nalgonda district, which was 50 percent of the whole procurement, he said, adding that required gunny bags were also made available at paddy procurement centres.

He also asked the elected representatives to supervise the paddy procurement at IKP centres in their areas.

