Nalgonda: Rich tributes paid to Telangana martyr Srikantha Chary

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Nalgonda/Yadadri-Bhongir: Several leaders paid tributes to Telangana martyr Srikantha Chary by garlanding his statue at his native place Podichedu of Mothkur mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district on the occasion of his 10th death anniversary.

Former Home Minister Nayani Narsimha Reddy, MLC Alimineti Krishna Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairman Alimineti Sandeep Reddy and Thungathurthy MLA Gadari Kishore were among those who paid tributes to Srikantha Chary.

Speaking on the occasion, Nayani Narsimha Reddy said that Srikantha Chary sacrificed his life for the cause of Telangana State, which inspired lakhs of people to participate in the agitation. With sacrifice of Srikantha Chary, his native place Podichedu has got special significance in history of Telangana State.

Under the aegis of TRSV, a students’ wing of TRS, death anniversary of Telangana martyr Srikantha Chary was observed at his statue near clock tower centre in Nalgonda on Tuesday.

The students also took out a rally from Girls Junior College to Clock Tower Centre remembering the sacrifice made by Srikantha Chary for the cause of Telangana Statehood.

Speaking on the occasion, TRSV State secretary Bommaraboina Nagarjuna said that the Srikantha Chary was first student martyr of the last phase of Telangana agitation, which has materialised the decades-old dream of people of the Telangana.

