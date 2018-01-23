Nalgonda: Rs 15k cash, gold stolen in day-light robbery

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Nalgonda: In a day light robbery, thieves on Tuesday robbed 18 tolas of gold and Rs 15,000 cash by sneaking into the house through a ventilator at Kasthala village of Chandur mandal in Nalgonda district.

Chandur Circle Inspector Ramesh Kumar informed that when all the family members were went out for agricultural fields by locking their house, the thieves were barged into the house of Nathala Anantha Reddy at the village and decamped with the gold and cash by breaking open Iron Beeruva. It was suspecting that the incident has taken place in mid-day.

The police were also brought Dog squad and conducted searching near the house for the clues. The CLUES Team was also collected the clues from the spot.